Chasi, Ray Vines square off

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ALL is set for the much hyped boxing match between former minister Fortune Chasi and comedian Ray Vines at HICC.The match, dubbed "Mukukuzvi versus Chibabest", will be held on Boxing Day and will be streamed live on social media platforms.Due to Covid-19 regulations and restriction guidelines, only 100 people are expected to attend the event. The objective is to raise money for charity while promoting physical fitness, health and well-being through boxing and entertainment.Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board of Zimbabwe executive officer Lawrence Zimbudzana hailed the two participants for a great initiative."Let me express my gratitude to Hon Chasi and Ray Vines for coming up with this noble idea for fighting for charity," he said."I know for certain Hon Chasi is a man of many talents and could have chosen any other sport code, but he chose boxing which is quite humbling to us. They used boxing for a noble cause."It's like they were reading from our strategy because we were actually planning that from next year we really using boxing as a tool for social change."Whatever is going to happen between the two of them doesn't matter because boxing should have the winner at the end of the day."We also hope that this kind of event becomes a permanent feature," he said.Ray Vines, who said the challenge started as banter on social media, decided to host the real match as a charity cause."We will be raising funds for our communities, but the fight will be real. I chose Chasi because I saw his boxing skills on social media, moreover he is weak," he said.Related Stories:Chasi said he is ready for the match and has promised to help the sport across the country."The time to talk much is over, boxing ends in the ring."This will be the first boxing match where boxers will be wearing spectacles, without them I can't even see him."We appreciate much the help that we have received from the corporate world and the boxing council."We realised after Budiriro that there is urgent need to help people and the community. Christmas is a time of giving, give us whatever you can to help the needy during this festive season."To have at least one boxing ring in each province, ideally in each constituency," added Chasi.