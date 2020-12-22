Jilted husband threatens to axe wife's lover

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Jerry Sibanda of Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo is living in fear after a man who accused him of having a sexual affair with his wife confronted him at his home and threatened to kill him.Sibanda's life has been terror filled since the allegations of getting between the sheets with Precious Maseko, who is customarily married to Bornwell Mguni, started doing rounds in Cowdray Park suburb.It is said Sibanda would send WhatsApp messages to Maseko for a sexual arrangement. However, Mguni stumbled on the romantic chats on his wife's phone and that did not go down well with him leading him to confront Sibanda.According to court papers, Mguni armed himself with an axe and confronted Sibanda at his home, but he only found Sibanda's wife and children. Mguni threatened to axe Sibanda's wife and children, after that he called Sibanda on his wife's phone, insulted him and threatened to kill him.Seeing that his life was in danger, Sibanda had to seek a protection order against Mguni.Sibanda admitted that he was in love with Maseko."I'm applying for a peace order against Bornwell Mguni. I know him through a girlfriend that I once dated and she never told me that she was married. Mguni accuses me of causing their marriage to break up. He comes to my house threatening to kill my wife and children. He also called me through my wife's phone threatening to kill me and also insulted me. He usually calls, threatening to kill me. My family and l now live in fear," he said.According to Mguni his love rival admitted that he was in love with his wife."I'm the respondent in this matter and wish to state it clearly that Sibanda has been having extra-marital affair with my wife, Precious Maseko, causing our marriage to have problems. He however, apologised to me and promised to end the relationship."Despite the promise Sibanda continued communicating with my wife through WhatsApp. I stumbled on love messages on my wife's phone where they were arranging to meet or to have sex. I admit going to his house to confront him as I was angry and hurt. However, I did not find him there, I only found his wife who told me that he was not around. I deny that I was carrying an axe, I was carrying a knobkerrie," sad the emotionally hurt Mguni.He went on to accuse Sibanda of visiting his wife at their marital home."Sibanda would sneak into my house during the night while I was not at home, he would urinate in my yard. I once found tyres in my yard and my wife told me they belonged to Sibanda. And that was enough proof that they were in love. I am an emotionally hurt man due to the behaviour of my wife and Sibanda. All I want is for Sibanda to desist from contacting or seeing my wife. I pray that his peace order would be dismissed," Mguni begged the magistrate.The presiding magistrate Jeckonia Ncube ordered Mguni not to verbally abuse Sibanda and also not to phone or send him text messages.Mguni was also ordered not to interact or communicate with Sibanda when he goes to Sibanda's workplace.