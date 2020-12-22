Latest News Editor's Choice


Mujokoro signs for Highlanders

by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS have landed the signature of 18-year-old Young Warriors player Lexington Mujokoro as the team bolsters its squad for the 2021 season under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Mandla Mpofu.

The youngster is the son of former Highlanders and the now defunct Amazulu midfielder Farai Mujokoro, who is now coaching at a soccer academy in South Africa.

Lexington played for the Bulawayo based academy First Mobile Soccer Academy (FMSA).

The youngster impressed at the recently ended Cosafa Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

He scored and provided an assist in the Young Warriors 2-2 stalemate against hosts South Africa. However, Tonderai Ndiraya coached side was knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.

"The youngster is now officially a Highlanders player. Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu was instrumental in luring the teenager to the club as they worked together in the national Under-20 team that played in the Cosafa Championships in South," said our reliable source.

Mpofu is the assistant coach to Ndiraya in the Young Warriors set up.

Bosso have already signed former FC Platinum player Winston Mhango.

Club boss Kenneth Mhlophe, without confirming the signature of young Lexington, said the club is on massive signing spree to bolster the team ahead of the New Year.

"We will be unveiling a number of new players in the next few weeks. We are serious about building a strong team for the coming season," said Mhlophe.

Source - bmetro

