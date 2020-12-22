Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Militant teachers group claims negotiating partner bribed by Mnangagwa govt

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
PROGRESSIVE Teachers union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou has accused leaders of the Apex Council of accepting government bribes to weaken their resolve to continue pressing for improved wages for civil servants.

Apex Council is the main negotiating arm for Zimbabwean civil servants.

Together with teachers unions such as PTUZ and ZIMTA, Apex Council has led the push for better wages and improved working conditions for government's workforce.

However, divisions have often emerged among the representative groups over strategy on how to best tackle contentious labour issues with government.

PTUZ, a militant group often accused of dabbling in opposition politics by authorities, has maintained a robust stance in tackling government even when partners in the Apex Council have accepted some government concessions.

Against that background, PTUZ feels betrayed by its partner and has released a strongly worded statement accusing allies of double standards.

Said Zhou in a statement, "The real traitors or architects of civil servants suffering and poverty are Apex Council leaders whose hands are greased by gvt to betray workers through landing posts in gvt parastatals where they receive hefty emoluments in foreign currency.

"No amount of misinformation, disinformation and outright lies can fool teachers, who in essence are professionals gifted with critical thought and rigorous analysis that can unravel betrayal after betrayal by Apex Council leaders.

"Gvt must mellow down to a more constructive approach permeable to reason and facts rather that believing a casus belli (an excuse) proffered by Apex Council in which they see opposition politics in genuine labour issues.

"Positive criticism nourishes leadership while self-pollination stifles debate, is parochial and weakens the ultimate output. Lies have short legs and capital and labour are strange bad fellows."

Zhou added, "The moment labour leaders whip members to accept hogwash and starvation salaries, such leaders would have stopped to represent workers and must be jettisoned from leadership.

"Social dialogue fosters industrial harmony and productivity, as opposed to collective begging, threats and outright fabrication of reality. Section 65 of the constitution is clear on workers' rights and collective bargaining. Why Apex cling to a moribund, archaic and obsolete Statutory Instrument 141 of 1997 as opposed to section 65 of the constitution baffles logic and common sense."

Civil servants are up in arms with government for failure to reinstate their US dollar wages they used to receive before the unpopular migration to the much-resented Zimbabwean currency to pay wages.

This has seen endless strike actions fronted by the educators and health workers, something that has often elicited endless threats by government, summary dismissals and other harsh forms of enforcing discipline.

But PTUZ is adamant about its position.

Added Zhou, "Workers are not stupid and must never be taken for granted by gullible leaders whose speciality is romance with gvt and betrayal of workers' interests.

"Indeed, government workers, be it teachers, soldiers, police officers, health personnel etc have a dispute of right emanating from gvt unilateral reduction of their salaries from US$520 to US$550 (for teachers) in October 2018 to the current US$140.

"This is a reality that eroded the purchasing power of gvt workers' pay and there is no justification for the unbridled exploitation of teachers in particular, and gvt workers in general."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare's flawed water billing systems irks residents

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Madlela takes axe to Khami Prison

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Man marries off married daughter to another man

1 min ago | 0 Views

Go and be a hooker in SA, Man tells wife of 10 years

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cops disarm enraged axe-wielding woman

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mujokoro signs for Highlanders

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Jilted husband threatens to axe wife's lover

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe sees rising number of strokes

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Should Christians be politicians, is it godly to be in politics?

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chasi, Ray Vines square off

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Police officer loses four teeth

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Furore over special road fee

4 mins ago | 3 Views

$150,000 assault damages for teen

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Spectre of a donor-funded Christmas

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Central government at the epicentre of the challenges facing local authorities

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Beitbridge border delays cost R700m

13 hrs ago | 888 Views

Dongozi died from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Support local products, Zimbabweans told

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

So, did ED also 'disparage' Zimbabwe, and sound like a 'nefarious detractor'?

15 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

23 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

24 hrs ago | 874 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

24 hrs ago | 1379 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

24 hrs ago | 838 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days