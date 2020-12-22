Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hooker detains burst condom client

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
WHAT was intended to be a night of passion turned into a nightmare when a sex worker "detained" her client for more than two hours, demanding a top up on the money she had charged him for sex as compensation for a condom which broke during sex.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a lodge in Northend suburb (name supplied).

It is reported that fearing the worst, the hooker only identified as Rose, who had charged her client US$15 for a night, turned drama queen after the latter refused to pay the US$25 "risk fee".

According to sources, the argument that led Rose to hold her client hostage started after she accused him of poking her "roughly".

Rose reportedly thought that her client deliberately broke the condom to "fix" her and as a result she was adamant that she would not let him go until he paid her the risk fee because he had risked her health.

"The drama started after one of the regular sex workers at the lodge detained her client following a misunderstanding over a condom which she claimed had broken during sex.

"Shouting on top of her voice, she accused her client of being negligent and in the process, she was forcing him to pay up US$25 on top of the US$15 they had initially agreed for a night. But the client courted Rose's anger when he turned down her demands saying the money was too much leading to a scuffle.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC-T Congress preps runs into another huddle

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Militant teachers group claims negotiating partner bribed by Mnangagwa govt

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare's flawed water billing systems irks residents

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Madlela takes axe to Khami Prison

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Man marries off married daughter to another man

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Go and be a hooker in SA, Man tells wife of 10 years

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Cops disarm enraged axe-wielding woman

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mujokoro signs for Highlanders

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Jilted husband threatens to axe wife's lover

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe sees rising number of strokes

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Should Christians be politicians, is it godly to be in politics?

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Chasi, Ray Vines square off

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Police officer loses four teeth

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Furore over special road fee

7 mins ago | 5 Views

$150,000 assault damages for teen

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Spectre of a donor-funded Christmas

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Central government at the epicentre of the challenges facing local authorities

13 hrs ago | 963 Views

Beitbridge border delays cost R700m

13 hrs ago | 892 Views

Dongozi died from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Support local products, Zimbabweans told

15 hrs ago | 512 Views

So, did ED also 'disparage' Zimbabwe, and sound like a 'nefarious detractor'?

15 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

23 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

24 hrs ago | 876 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

24 hrs ago | 1380 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

24 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days