Journalists who had contact with Dongozi urged to test for COVID-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
INFORMATION ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has urged all journalists and other media persons who interacted with late veteran scribe Foster Dongozi at a recent Gweru workshop to immediately get tested for Covid-19.

Dongozi, who was Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary general, died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Wednesday.

He fell critically sick upon his return from a workshop which was organised by the ministry in Gweru.

Mangwana on Saturday urged journalists who interacted with the veteran union leader to get tested for the dreaded disease.

"All members of the media, and allied professionals who had contact with Mr. Foster Dongozi within two weeks of his tragic demise are required to go for testing at Harare Central Fire Station for COVID-19.

"We will advise of centers in Gweru and Bulawayo doing the same test," Mangwana said on Twitter.

There has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths lately, with 94 new cases and two deaths being reported on Christmas Day.

To date, the country has recorded 12,880 cases, including 341 deaths.

Source - newzimbabwe

