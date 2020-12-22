Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to attend Bulawayo church gathering

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today attend the fourth Annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds in Bulawayo.

The annual event is hosted by the Faith for the Nation Campaign, an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.

In an interview yesterday, the event's coordinator, Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe, said the President has religiously attended the event.

"This is the fourth service of the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service that was agreed to by the churches. It is held on the last Sunday of the year. People from different denominations gather in thanksgiving to the Lord for the help that the Lord offered and all the things that the country achieved in 2020.

"In every one of these services, we capture the concept of the King and the prophets in the word of God, that the King presents the nation before the Lord. This is why all the services are actually the President's services as he is the guest of honour. He is coming tomorrow (today) to officiate and give the keynote address."

This year's theme is premised on celebrating national achievements and working towards achieving the 2030 vision for Zimbabwe to become an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

"We are going to be celebrating the things which we are visibly seeing in the nation that God has helped us in the past year. We are seeing a good harvest and booming agriculture and positive results on the devolution programme, together with other gains in the economy," said Rev Wutaunashe.

In June this year, the President presided over the national day of fasting at State House, where he invited church leaders to pray for protection against Covid-19.

Rev Wutaunashe said the positive outcomes of that prayer meeting are tangible as the country has contained the impact of Covid-19 when compared to other countries.

"From this, we also see that there has been help from the Lord. That is why even the World Health Organisation (WHO) is acknowledging that what is happening in Zimbabwe, with regards to Covid-19, needs to be commended. We have brought together all denominations and umbrella church organisations which have been praying together with the President since June. The important thing is to remember our people; we want them to be present in their numbers. But we will remain mindful of the need to protect ourselves from Covid-19. So all Covid-19 protocols such as the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed."

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said: "As Bulawayo we are happy to have the President here annually in the city, we are grateful to be with him on every last Sunday of December. We see this as a blessing to be praying with our President, to thank God for all he has done for us. Most importantly we want to thank God for the protection that we have been receiving during the Covid-19 pandemic which spread all over the world and killed a lot of people."



