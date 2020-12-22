Relief for Zimbabwe-SA travellers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

South Africa has waived mandatory Covid-19 screening for truck drivers passing through Beitbridge Border Post to allow ease of movement at the region's busiest inland port.Congestion at the border peaked last week due to increased north-bound traffic.However, Covid-19 health and safety protocols made the processing of individual and vehicular traffic onerous.Truck drivers accounted for the bulk of people passing through the border.In a letter addressed to SA's department of home affairs director-general Dr Tommy Makhode, the director-general in the department of health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, said truck drivers should undergo testing before they embark on their trips."We have discussed the matter with the Minister of Health (Dr Zweli Mkhize) and he has granted permission that the testing be waived for the truck drivers as requested," reads the letter."We will, however, be writing to the department of transport to assist us to get the road freight industry to ensure that they take the responsibility for the testing of their drivers before they undertake the road trips."You will recall that the validity period for the tests for truck drivers has been increased for 30 days in our revised directions to minimise inconvenience."