Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZACC arrests Beitbridge officials for demanding bribes from travellers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday arrested two officials, including a police officer, at the border post for allegedly demanding bribes from travellers.

The suspects - Tafadzwa Musakanya (35), a supervisor in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, and Progress Laiza Tabarwa (31), a police officer - will appear in court tomorrow.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the duo was arrested after a tip-off.

"This resulted in accused one (Musakanya) and two (Tabarwa) being searched and arrested by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and R1 170 and US$20 was recovered from accused one's trouser pockets while R550 was recovered from accused two's trouser pockets," said Commissioner Makamure.

"When the accused's accomplices - Constables Chokera and Msipa - saw accused one and two being searched and arrested by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, they ran away  . . . "

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

18 mins ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

30 mins ago | 55 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

34 mins ago | 36 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

1 hr ago | 666 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

1 hr ago | 67 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

1 hr ago | 99 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

NRZ targets new mines

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Police search Chamisa's offices for 'subversive weapons'

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Relief for Zimbabwe-SA travellers

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road rehab on course

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Civil service biometric system goes live

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dongozi laid to rest

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa to attend Bulawayo church gathering

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

MDC-T funds 'vanish' from bank account

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

A Christmas covered in tears

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe pins hopes on 2021

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Mafume targeted for exposing Mnangagwa capture of urban councils'

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Journalists who had contact with Dongozi urged to test for COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dismissed with costs

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bubi Rural District Council targets road rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 445 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days