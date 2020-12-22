ZACC arrests Beitbridge officials for demanding bribes from travellers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday arrested two officials, including a police officer, at the border post for allegedly demanding bribes from travellers.The suspects - Tafadzwa Musakanya (35), a supervisor in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, and Progress Laiza Tabarwa (31), a police officer - will appear in court tomorrow.ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the duo was arrested after a tip-off."This resulted in accused one (Musakanya) and two (Tabarwa) being searched and arrested by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and R1 170 and US$20 was recovered from accused one's trouser pockets while R550 was recovered from accused two's trouser pockets," said Commissioner Makamure."When the accused's accomplices - Constables Chokera and Msipa - saw accused one and two being searched and arrested by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, they ran away . . . "