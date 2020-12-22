55 babies born on Christmas Day

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FIFTY-FIVE babies were born on Christmas Day at Harare's three main hospitals.Sally Mugabe Central Hospital recorded the highest number births, with 22 deliveries, followed by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing, where 20 babies were born.Chitungwiza Central Hospital had 13 births.Sally Mugabe Central Hospital matron Mrs Dade Pedzisai said a set of twins was among the babies delivered at the hospital."The first delivery was recorded at 12 midnight on Christmas Day," said Mrs Pedzisai."We had a total of 22 babies and of these, 15 were boys while seven were girls and among them was a set of twins."We have discharged all mothers, except for seven who delivered through operations."We usually keep them for at least four days before we can discharge them."We did not record any cases of complications but we have one baby who had breathing problems, but he is now stable."Ms Evelynn Marodza, who was among the proud mothers at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, said delivering a baby on Christmas Day was a blessing."I feel very blessed to have delivered my son on Christmas Day since this is the day Jesus Christ was born," she said.Parirenyatwa public relations manager, Mr Linos Dhire, said 11 girls and nine boys were delivered at the institution."We had 20 deliveries on Christmas Day but this time around there were no twins."Chitungwiza Hospital spokesperson Mrs Audrey Tasanarwo said: "We had a total of 13 babies on Christmas Day – seven boys and six girls."We are happy to report that there were no complications during any of the deliveries."