Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lightning kills 15 cattle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 36-YEAR-OlD Beatrice farmer was on Christmas Day left counting his losses after a bolt of lightning struck and killed his 15 cattle.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying that the owner of the beasts, Obert Karombe had since notified the police about the disaster.

It is reported that, on the day, at around 4am, Karombe's cattle, which consisted of seven cows, three heifers, a steer and four calves, were in the paddock at his farm.
A bolt of lightning struck them all dead. Karombe then disposed of the beasts by burying them.

The value of the cattle is said to be ZWl560 000.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

2 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

1 hr ago | 521 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

1 hr ago | 59 Views

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

1 hr ago | 85 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

1 hr ago | 58 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

1 hr ago | 53 Views

NRZ targets new mines

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Police search Chamisa's offices for 'subversive weapons'

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZACC arrests Beitbridge officials for demanding bribes from travellers

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Relief for Zimbabwe-SA travellers

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road rehab on course

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Civil service biometric system goes live

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Dongozi laid to rest

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa to attend Bulawayo church gathering

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC-T funds 'vanish' from bank account

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

A Christmas covered in tears

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe pins hopes on 2021

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Mafume targeted for exposing Mnangagwa capture of urban councils'

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Journalists who had contact with Dongozi urged to test for COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dismissed with costs

13 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Bubi Rural District Council targets road rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 445 Views

Josiah Magama Tongogara 41 years on

16 hrs ago | 905 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days