Lightning kills 15 cattle

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 36-YEAR-OlD Beatrice farmer was on Christmas Day left counting his losses after a bolt of lightning struck and killed his 15 cattle.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying that the owner of the beasts, Obert Karombe had since notified the police about the disaster.It is reported that, on the day, at around 4am, Karombe's cattle, which consisted of seven cows, three heifers, a steer and four calves, were in the paddock at his farm.A bolt of lightning struck them all dead. Karombe then disposed of the beasts by burying them.The value of the cattle is said to be ZWl560 000.