Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2020: The year Zimbabwe opposition was decimated

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The year 2020 put Zimbabwe's democracy to the test as many political activists were arrested for trying to exercise their rights to demonstrate while others were allegedly abducted.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero said 2020 has been a sad year courtesy of Covid-19, which triggered the incipient decline of democracy in Zimbabwe, self-evident through state-inspired and state-connected abductions of citizens.

"Sadly it has been a year that witnessed total rupture of the opposition and its decimation as a viable political alternative. The year 2020 and its horrors have given Zanu-PF leverage and strategic positioning way before the 2023 elections, as it apparently remains the only party immune to Covid regulations and state of emergency," Rusero said.

The year also saw a further split of the main opposition after the Supreme Court ruled that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was an illegitimate successor of MDC-T founder Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in 2018 of colon cancer.

Chamisa had been embroiled in a leadership tussle with Thokozani Khupe, the leader of the rival MDC-T.

harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, together with two other opposition MDC Alliance activists, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, were in May allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted after being abducted by suspected state security agents.

The three women, all leaders of the MDC's youth movement, were reportedly arrested at a roadblock after staging a protest in harare's Warren Park area against the state's failure to provide for the poor during the country's Covid-19 lockdown.

They disappeared and were later found dumped by the roadside about 40 kilometres away from the capital, badly injured and traumatised. Witnesses said masked assailants bundled the three women into an unmarked Toyota minivan and drove them away.

The three activists were later to be arrested on allegations of lying about their abduction.

They are currently on remand and their trial date on charges of participating in an illegal demonstration together with three other activists Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole has been set for January 19.

The month of June saw MDC Alliance deputy presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore arrested after their attempts to gain entry into harvest house were thwarted by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Biti, Karenyi-Kore and other leaders were at harvest house seeking police to clear what they called illegal occupants to allow them to work without disturbance. That was after the youths from the MDC-T led by Khupe had taken over the building.

The MDC Alliance leaders claimed they were the owners of the building. Others arrested on that day included Senator David Chimhini, MDC national executive member Lovemore Chinoputsa, secretary for international relations Gladys hlatshwayo and Wongai Tome and they are all on remand over the case.

Then, independent investigative journalist hopewell Chin'ono was arrested on allegations of using his Twitter account to incite members of the public to protests on July 31 against rampant corruption in government.

he is on remand awaiting trial on two charges after he was rearrested last month for contempt of court after reportedly posting court proceedings on Twitter. Authorities also charged Jacob Ngarivhume, a leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party, for organising the July 31 protests.

Chin'ono, an award-winning journalist, has been exposing alleged corruption by the government of President emmerson Mnangagwa on social media.

His exposure of the alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud within the ministry of health led to the arrest and sacking of health minister Obadiah Moyo.

Moyo was fired over his alleged involvement in the $60 million Covid-19 scandal which implicated Mnangagwa's family.

The embattled then health minister was arrested for allegedly awarding a lucrative tender to Drax International fronted by Delish Nguwaya for the supply of Covid-19 drugs and personal protective equipment, despite being fully aware that the company was not a pharmaceutical entity but a consultancy firm.

August became the darkest month for the opposition. After winning the Supreme Court judgement, MDC-T, through its secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, recalled several MDC Alliance lawmakers and councillors.

Among those who lost seats were MDC Alliance vice-president Karenyi-Kore, a proportional representation MP for Manicaland, and Binga North lawmaker Prince Dubeko Dube, who chairs the party in Matabeleland North.

So far over 31 MPs and Senators, and 45 councillors including four mayors have been expelled.

That same month witnessed yet another upset in government after Mnangagwa wielded the axe on energy minister Fortune Chasi over a litany of issues that were allegedly causing strain between them, including factionalism in the ruling party, it emerged.

Chasi was also said to have been deemed a threat to the first family's interests.

he was replaced by little-known Soda Zhemu, the Zanu-PF MP for Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central province.

Zanu-PF held its chaotic district coordinating committee elections in December where the party remained divided with the polls marred by accusations of rigging and vote-buying. The elections were seen as a tussle for power between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Disgruntled candidates and party supporters across the country petitioned the party's national commissariat department. Several candidates said the internal polls were shambolic and were structurally disfunctional processes which could not result in any valid outcome.

They said if the national executive went on to endorse the results of the polls without addressing grievances raised, the party would be heavily divided and in fact fail to garner its targeted five million votes nationally.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man City would require a major turnaround to topple Liverpool

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

10 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Binga is a forgotten gem

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu PF's visceral brain teaser: pay the teachers a living wage without fuelling inflation

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Mwonzora skeletons tumble

1 hr ago | 596 Views

MP takes issue with govt over commissions' funding

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Beitbridge border chaos could fuel Covid-19 infections

1 hr ago | 91 Views

ZBC evicts former employees

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Lightning kills 15 cattle

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Chiwenga's 'brother' implicated as foreign firms defy govt ban on river bank mining

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Building a new Zimbabwe is possible

1 hr ago | 61 Views

A tribute to fallen journalists in 2020

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator under fire accused of 'gross incompetence'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Runaway inflation, Covid-19 fuel rise in malaria cases in north-eastern Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Tito Mboweni claim on foreigners not supported by data

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Why your funeral claim may be rejected

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

NRZ targets new mines

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe cropping better than last season

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe sports stars shine amid Covid-19 pandemic

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chiza pens Mnangagwa book

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Masvingo city in traffic congestion headache

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa targets new first-time voters

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Subdued Christmas for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2020: A not so rosy year for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Coronavirus steals festive season spirit

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kadewere legend grows in France

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

President pleads Int'l Community to donate US$250 million to WFP-Zim emergency operation

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa 'worse-than-Mugabe', says US lawmaker

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Provincial mining director sucked into mine wrangle

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Electronic Fund Transfers fuel money laundering in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mafume in Monday bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lightning kills Gokwe woman

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

5 killed, 7 injured in Gweru accident

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

55 babies born on Christmas Day

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Police search Chamisa's offices for 'subversive weapons'

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZACC arrests Beitbridge officials for demanding bribes from travellers

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Relief for Zimbabwe-SA travellers

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Harare-Beitbridge road rehab on course

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Civil service biometric system goes live

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Dongozi laid to rest

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa to attend Bulawayo church gathering

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

MDC-T funds 'vanish' from bank account

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

A Christmas covered in tears

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe pins hopes on 2021

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Mafume targeted for exposing Mnangagwa capture of urban councils'

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Journalists who had contact with Dongozi urged to test for COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dismissed with costs

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Bubi Rural District Council targets road rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 445 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days