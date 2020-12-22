Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved to be one of the worst authoritarian leaders to ever lead Zimbabwe, an accusation that comes as the nation next month marks the second anniversary of the bloody fuel price protests which were violently quashed by the military.

An estimated 17 civilians were shot dead, and several others were left nursing injuries in the crackdown against citizens demonstrating against an over 150% hike in fuel prices.

Sikhala told Standardpeople in an interview yesterday that citizens must commemorate the January killings in honour of the deceased victims.

"January is a month which we must commemorate as the month in which citizen's rights were grossly violated by the Mnangagwa regime, through dragnet arrests that were carried out between January 14 to 17, 2019. I personally represented hundreds of victims of this sad period at Chitungwiza magistrates courts," Sikhala said.

Most Popular In 7 Days