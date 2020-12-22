'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC-T Congress delegate Isabel Mwonzora was unequivocal in claims her father was best suited for the MDC-T top job."Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Morgan Tsvangirai's shoes. He has delivered the constitution in 2013, he has brought back Harvest House to the party, he has also delivered on the finances from government under the Political Finance Act," Isabel said."Zimbabwe is for everyone. We must be able to tolerate each other regardless of political differences. We expect him (Mwonzora) to work with Zanu-PF for the good of the country."Mwonzora will also make sure that we will go to the 2023 elections in a fair environment. Mwonzora will fight military chiefs in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to institute reforms for fair elections. Come 2023, Mwonzora will go to state house."