Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Department of Home Affairs says that traffic congestion at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe has been cleared.

This follows reports of at least eight people having died while waiting to cross over.

Outside the border post, frustrated truck drivers also complained about having spent several days in snaking queues.

The Health Department earlier announced that it had stopped requesting 72-hour COVID-19 test results from travellers at the Beitbridge border in a bid to further ease traffic congestion.

In a statement, Home Affairs says the border is now easily accessible.

"The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers. The municipality also provided ablution facilities and water along the route from the town of Musina to the port of entry."

Travellers are urged to continue observing traffic and immigration laws as well as health protocols in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.


Source - SABC News

Most Popular In 7 Days