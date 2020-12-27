Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE government has started to provide security and healthcare in evacuation centres in the seven districts of Manicaland, where scores of people are set to be relocated in the event that Cyclone Chalane hits the country on New Year's eve as expected.

Manicaland provincial development co-ordinator and Civil Protection Unit chairperson Edgar Seenza said there were also fears of a COVID-19 outbreak if precautionary measures were not taken.

He told NewsDay yesterday that the heavy rains that hit Chimanimani recently were a threat to the lives of many villagers who have already started moving from the district to safety.

"We have started working on security provisions because as you are aware, in these evacuation centres there would be a lot of people.  So we need security for surveillance reasons as a lot happens in such areas," Seenza said.

"We are also working closely with the Ministry of Health, as you are aware that there is the COVID-19 pandemic. Some precautionary measures should be taken at the evacuation centres as we don't want an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at centres that are meant for safety," he said.

He said they had learnt from Cyclone Idai which struck Zimbabwe in March 2019 affecting 270 000 people. It left 340 people dead, and 300 missing in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts which were the hardest hit.

Chimanimani East legislator Joshua Sacco (Zanu-PF) urged people in the disaster-prone areas of Manicaland to be on high alert and be ready to move to safe places as the Cyclone Chalane draws nearer.

"Evacuation points have been identified. Those in tents will be moved to safe accommodation. We are busy with awareness.  The exact programme of action can only be done once we know the predicted path of the cyclone.  People should be on high alert and be ready to move to safe areas, especially those who live in disaster-prone areas," Sacco said.

He warned people to desist from crossing flooded rivers.

"They should be ready also to assist the elderly and disabled during evacuation to the designated centres.   People must ensure they have dry foodstuffs that can last a week or so in case Cyclone Chalane hits us," he said.

Zupco has been engaged to ferry people from the affected places to safe areas.

The Metereological Services Department has said that the effects of Cyclone Chalane would start to be felt in Zimbabwe today.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches has put in place disaster management plans to avert any possible damage associated with the cyclone.

"ZCC, which effectively responded to Cyclone Idai, has activated its preparedness plan as follows: ZCC is attending civil protection meetings in the affected districts; mainly Chipinge and Chimanimani," part of the statement read.

Its members said they would offer church buildings as evacuation centres, with a number of mission schools being designated as such.  The ZCC also said a small fund was on stand-by for support.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

2 hrs ago | 786 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

3 hrs ago | 1339 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

3 hrs ago | 843 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

3 hrs ago | 566 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days