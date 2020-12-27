Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mukamba in passport wait

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Warriors technical team is battling to secure passports for midfielder Denver Mukamba and striker Tawanda Nyamandwe ahead of the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals scheduled for Cameroon in just over two weeks.

Team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said the duo did not have travelling documents and they were racing against time to secure them.

Chan tournament, which is exclusively reserved for players plying their trades in their domestic leagues, start on January 16, but the final squad has to be submitted to the Confederation of African Football before Wednesday next week.

Mupandare said he had already applied for Mukamba's passport and was praying that it would be issued this week.

He said Nyamandwe's application would be submitted this week.

"We have already applied for Denver's passport and we expect to receive it anytime this week," Mupandare said.

Currently, there are some challenges in getting passports timeously as the Register-General's Office is facing a huge backlog due to inadequate foreign currency to purchase passport consumables.

However, those travelling on national duty receive preferential treatment and Mupandare is hoping that the two will get the passports.

The duo is part of the 23-man squad that resumed training yesterday ahead of the finals.

The training squad was given a seven-day break last week for the Christmas holiday.

Mupandare said barring any eventualities, the players that have been called up should make the final list that will represent Zimbabwe at the Chan tournament.

Warriors head coach Zdravko Logarušic trimmed his squad ahead of the final phase of preparations where the team is expected to play two friendly matches against local teams before departure for Yaoundé.

Apart from Nyamandwe, Logarušic also made a surprise inclusion to his squad when he recalled goalkeeper Simba Chinani, who he had initially dropped from the squad last week.

King Nadolo, who had been doubtful for the tournament due to injury, has been included. Mupandare said he had started light training.

Other players, who are carrying knocks, but have been included are Peter Muduwa, Richard Hachiro and Leeroy Mavhunga. They are expected to be fit by the time the tournament starts.

Logarušic initially called 34 players in camp, but has been chopping and changing the squad after playing friendly matches against local sides.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

3 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

4 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

4 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days