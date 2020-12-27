Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AT least 300 workers fired by Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) five years ago, who have won a long-drawn legal battle to return to work, say they are owed $100 million in outstanding salaries by the struggling airline.

In High Court papers filed on December 24, in which they demand that AirZim administrator Reggie Saruchera be removed from the role, two unions representing the workers say this amount is rising daily because their relationship with the airline still subsists.

They say AirZim had an obligation to pay them monthly salaries.

The unions indicated that this amount has seen the combined debt accumulate since July 2015, when the airline "wrongfully, unlawfully and unfairly dismissed (them)…in a typical labour carnage or genocide" following the controversial Zuva judgment, which gave companies the power to fire workers at short notice.

The National Airways Workers Union and the Air Transport Union filed a case at the High Court on Christmas eve demanding that Saruchera be removed from his position for failing to comply with the December 7 Supreme Court order, which said they should return to work.

Saruchera is cited at the first respondent in the case, with AirZim being the second respondent.

"The conduct of the respondent has unduly and unjustifiably delayed the reconstruction of (AirZim) and frustrated the applicants' members as employees who are now creditors to (AirZim) owed over $100 million, and the debt keeps mounting each passing day because the employer-employee relationship remains subsisting as was confirmed by the authoritative Supreme court judgment of December 7 2020," the papers read.

"The balance of convenience definitely weighs in favour of the applicants in this matter as they are entitled to their wages and benefits in terms of the law.

"This honourable court is urged to grant this application to salvage applicants' (workers) rights, which are at stake. The applicant's members, who are reeling under social injustice, abject poverty and penury arising from deprivation of payment of their salaries and benefits as a source of eking out a living have been unjustly, wrongfully and unfairly forced to incur legal costs for this court application and it is just, fair and equitable that they be reimbursed," the court papers said.

However, even if the airline agrees to draft them back to their positions, the workers will move into a totally different terrain as so much has changed at the national airline.

Back in 2015, AirZim was limping, but there was a semblance of hope following the arrival of two Airbus A320 jetliners, which were being used to open new routes and rebuild the airline's lost markets. AirZim entered the Tanzanian market in 2016, only a year after relaunching the Harare-Lusaka route using the Chinese assembled MA60 airliners.

Most of this fleet has been grounded for various reasons.

And even before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded airlines this year, AirZim's operations had been affected by a sea of hurdles including lack of capital and sliding passenger numbers.

The latest aircraft to be drafted into the AirZim fleet — two Boeing 777s acquired by the ill-fated Zimbabwe Airways from Malaysia in 2016, are too big to salvage the airline's domestic and regional routes. But the workers believe that removing the State-appointed administrator would solve the airline's problems.

"The first respondent has failed to execute his duties set out in the Act under which he was appointed an administrator, grossly neglecting payment of the applicant's salaries and benefits owed and accruing from July 2015 running into millions of dollars, hence the application for his removal owing to failure to protect and safeguard the concerned employees' right to be paid their salaries and wages," the court application said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

4 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

4 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days