Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Premier Soccer League side Highlanders are set to invade the player market in a bid to replace the players that have moved on in search of greener pastures.

Bosso lost Prince Dune, Mitchell Katsvairo,  Brian Banda and Denzel Khumalo.

They have since signed Winston Mhango and are pursuing the signature of Chicken Inn forward Obriel Chirinda.

Yesterday coach Mandla Mpofu acknowledged that replacing Dube, who is now playing for Azam in Tanzania would not be easy.

Dube joined Tanzanian side Azam FC in August while the Bulawayo giants also lost midfielders Banda and Khumalo to FC Platinum.

Striker Tinashe Makanda also left the club.

Mpofu has been elevated to head coach, taking over from Englishman Mark Harrison, who the club said it could no longer afford to pay him.

"I can assure you that the four quality players that we lost will be replaced. Of course we can't replace Prince (Dube) but we will try out best to get someone who will fit into his shoes. There are players that we are talking to but we can't mention names for now but big names are definitely coming," Mpofu said.

He said he was retaining most of the players in the 2020 squad and was hoping when the football season finally started, Highlanders would be among the top teams.

The Bulawayo giants are also eyeing Under-20 Young Warriors' skipper Lexington Mujokoro.

During the year Highlanders also lost  Katsvairo who is now based in Botswana, while goalkeeper Chris Mverechena decided to terminate his contract with Highlanders without playing a single match for them.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

4 hrs ago | 1025 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

4 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days