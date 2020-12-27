Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO is recording an increase in diarrhoea cases, which is blamed on water shortages and contaminated water among other reasons as city fathers expressed fear of a typhoid outbreak.

Since March, confirmed diarrhoea cases have killed 13 in Luveve and surrounding suburbs, and infected hundreds of people in other suburbs.

While the city is battling water shortage after authorities decommissioned three supply dams, ageing water and sewage reticulation infrastructure is piling more woes as seen by incessant pipe bursts, resulting in contamination of potable water and residents getting ill.

Bulawayo City Council has announced that diarrhoea cases will be treated for free at its clinics.

A council report on health, housing and education showed that city fathers were worried about the diarrhoea outbreak.

"The province continued to roll out intensified emergency response mechanisms for all pillars to detect, contain, monitor, predict and manage the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19) and gastro-intestinal diseases (GIT) outbreaks which continued to evolve," the council report read in part.

"The perennial water shortages in the province had resulted in a sharp increase in diarrhoea cases as communities resort to alternative water sources which may be of unsafe quality."

According to the report, Nkulumane, Maqhawe, Nketa, Entumbane, Magwegwe and Mzilikazi are cited as the city's diarrhoea hotspots.

"There was a need to strengthen implementation of protective factors against contracting diarrhoea. Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), contact tracing, active case finding as well as health education, intensified shop inspections were some of the activities. The diarrhoea case investigations had continued aimed at containing a possible outbreak and to establish the aetiological agent(s)," the council report read.

"Bulawayo was on high alert for typhoid as it was endemic in some neighbouring cities."

Typhoid is endemic in Harare. In 2019, Zimbabwe became the first African country to benefit from the World Health Organisation (WHO) funded mass Typbar-typhoid vaccination programme.

The WHO recommends the introduction of the Typbar-typhoid conjugate vaccine to be prioritised in countries with the highest burden of typhoid disease or a high burden of an antimicrobial-resistant strain.

Zimbabwe meets the two criteria.

In addition to the seasonal outbreak, the country has been experiencing a high level of resistance to the standard first line antibiotic treatment against typhoid.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

3 hrs ago | 570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days