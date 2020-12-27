Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
A Harare man got the shock of his life when he was beaten after catching his wife in the arms of another man.

Joseph Mugara caught his wife Brenda Mutasa, 29, in the arms of an alleged boyfriend at an apostolic shrine near Glen Norah Police Residential flats, opposite Western Triangle (Cherima suburb, Highfield).

Joseph would not have the idea of having his wife caressing another man so he resorted to fighting the two lovebirds.

"You are dating my wife; you are destroying my marriage.

"My family is suffering because of you," said Joseph while beating the two lovebirds.

The boyfriend the got the chance to escape and ran towards Glen Norah Police Station.

Brenda got the chance to escape as Joseph tried to chase the boyfriend.

Joseph fumed at the people who had gathered accusing them of failing to help him in ensuring his cheating wife and boyfriend were apprehended.

Joseph then saw his wife getting to the traffic intersection at the corner of High Glen Road and Willowvale Road and the fighting resumed again.

Joseph started beating his wife, but the mob responded by assaulting him.

"He (the alleged boyfriend) is in love with my wife; he is the culprit who is causing disharmony in my family daily.

"It is me who is now being beaten by the public, inini ndini ndakutorohwa nevanhu, asi ari mukadzi wangu anyengwa; andawana aine chikomba," Joseph narrated.

"Maybe she has gone away to the boyfriend's home now. My children are alone at home," Joseph said while walking home.

The crowd that gathered had different views with some pointing to prostitution while others blamed the man probably for not taking good care of his family.

"What is happening is that men are not caring for their families, so the wife will end up giving in to put food on the table," said a vendor.

Another passer by Melody Kanengoni said: "Woti wondinyima mari apa mubedroom hausikukwanisa futi? Find other means of helping your wife, if you fail it means you are now pushing me to do other things.

"If you finally discover that your man is useless, leave him than cheating on him, do it after leaving him," said Melody.

An eye witness said it was him who told Joseph that he had seen his wife in the company of another man.

"It is me who saw everything happening. I lied to Joseph that I got a bricks order for him from my friend in Melbourne so he was supposed to be quick.

"I did not inform him that I had seen his wife cheating. He saw his wife when he arrived; he saw his wife caressing the man under a tree.

"Hanzi vanga vachingonetsana mumba. Togara tese anotengesa zvidhinha pa Area 8 Glen View; I used to trust his wife but the dress code she was in today made me follow her," said the witness who identified himself as Musa.
Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

53 mins ago | 186 Views

Zanzibar square it off with Matebeleland

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's lawyer charged over tweet critical of Zanu-PF propaganda video

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mambo's Chicken ad 'glorifies' gender violence after Khupe assault

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa culpable for Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges

1 hr ago | 211 Views

More pain for Chiwenga's wife

1 hr ago | 420 Views

BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Soul Jah Love arrested

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

1 hr ago | 148 Views

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Magistrate gets $5 000 bail in corruption case

1 hr ago | 97 Views

9 Zimbabwe Warriors test positive for COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Horror crash fatality increases to 18

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Richard Choruma dies

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bev, Muridzo re-unite

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

It's time for people to take the struggle

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Khupe wins the mantra for a bad loser

4 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Benefits and drawbacks of casino No-Deposit bonus

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

7 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

11 hrs ago | 733 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

11 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2677 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

12 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

12 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 711 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Loga names Chan squad

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

12 hrs ago | 3640 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

12 hrs ago | 897 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

12 hrs ago | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days