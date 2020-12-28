Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

by Blessings Chidakwa
3 hrs ago | Views
Humanitarian assistance allowances for vulnerable persons hit by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has been raised from $300 to $800 per month and another increase is planned for next month.

The Government allowance is designed to cushion the most vulnerable by ensuring they can buy basic food. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced the increase recently in the National Assembly during debate on the Finance Bill, which is meant to give legal effect to the 2021 National Budget.

Legislators raised concern that the $300 was no longer serving any purpose and it was imperative that Government reviewed the money to cushion vulnerable persons.

"I am pleased to report that the Government has since reviewed this amount to $800, effective 1st December, 2020, which will also be increased once more in January, 2021," said Prof Ncube.

In an interview yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said his ministry was negotiating with Treasury to have the money further reviewed next year.

"We held meetings with Treasury and we had initially agreed that it be reviewed with effect from October this year but we did not get the resources. Our wish is that it be backdated to the period that we had agreed with Treasury, that is October but we are still holding consultations and we will be informing our stakeholders accordingly. We are happy with the review because the $300 was no longer tenable. We will also push that it be reviewed next year," said Prof Mavima.

In his contribution in the National Assembly, Prof Ncube said Treasury had agreed that the Basic Education Assistance Module, BEAM, which assists poor families with support to ensure all children attend school will now include uniforms, in addition to paying tuition fees.

"The BEAM programme remains a critical instrument in ensuring that children from vulnerable communities access education. Noting the concern from the (education portfolio) committee and other Honourable Members, I have engaged the responsible ministry who have indicated that the $2 billion is sufficient. That is what they told me, to increase the number of beneficiaries from the current 930 000 to 1,5 million during 2021 including broadening the scope from school fees payments to include procurement of uniforms and books," he said.

In April this year, President Mnangagwa signed a Zimbabwe Domestic and Humanitarian Appeal Assistance covering April 2020 to April 2021. He said Zimbabwe needed US$2,2 billion worth of humanitarian aid over the next 12 months, with over two thirds for drought relief food and agriculture and US$220 million to fight Covid-19.

Since the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe has been receiving assistance from corporates, individuals, other countries and development partners to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

2 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

2 hrs ago | 1267 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Decision on schools out today

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

13 hrs ago | 4051 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

15 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 2166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days