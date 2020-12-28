Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

by Blessings Chidakwa
3 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL girls were raped in separate incidents countrywide while they were celebrating Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays at parties and gatherings.

Police expressed concern over such cases saying most of those that were raped were mostly aged between 13 and 17. Some of the suspected rapists have since been arrested while others are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it was worrying to note that most of such cases occurred during the night, while some of the victims were walking alone in secluded areas.

"The ZRP appeals to members of the public to act responsibly and avoid over-excitement as people celebrate the New Year.

"It is disturbing to note that some rape cases, especially those involving the girl child, were recorded in several parts of the country as children joined adults in celebrating Christmas at parties and other gatherings.

"The public is however, reminded that public gatherings such as parties are banned under Covid-19 regulations except weddings, funerals and church services. These authorised gatherings are restricted to 100 or less people. No to rape cases during the holidays," he said.

In one of the cases, a 17-year-old girl was raped during a Christmas party in Gwanda after she was dragged into a bushy area. The girl was raped three times by a 39-year-old suspect who has since been arrested.

Police said in Esigodini, a 15-year-old girl was raped by an unknown assailant at Mawabeni Business Centre after she was force marched into a nearby bushy area.

Another 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the same area after she was offered a lift by an unknown man from Mbalabala to Mawabeni Business Centre.

Asst Comm Nyathi The girl, who was in the company of her 15-year-old friend, boarded the assailant's vehicle who later stopped at a secluded place. It is alleged that the man then forcibly grabbed the victim before dragging her into a bushy area where he raped her once.

The two were also robbed of a cellphone and R100. Two more girls aged 14 and 13 were raped in separate incidents in Mabvuku and Southlea Park while they were walking alone during the night. Investigations are still in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of suspected murder in which a man aged around 36 was found dead with a stab wound on the chest at Town Centre Garden in Chitungwiza last Wednesday.

Police in Chiredzi are also investigating another suspected murder case in which a 51-year-old farmer was found inside his vehicle with doors closed but unlocked on December 20.

Recently, police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said police officers would be deployed to curb robbery, murder, rape, stock theft and unlawful entry cases.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

2 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

2 hrs ago | 1267 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Decision on schools out today

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

13 hrs ago | 4050 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

15 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 2166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days