Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

by Blessings Chidakwa
3 hrs ago | Views
Law officer Mr Douglas Chesa, who consented to bail for suspected armed robber Douglas Mutenda on December 8, is now under probe after detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a complaint against him.

Mutenda, who then skipped bail after his release and had been on the run, appeared in court on Saturday following his arrest in Mhondoro on Christmas eve.

Another prosecutor, Tapiwa Kasema, recently consented to the granting of bail to four members of a gang suspected to be the most dangerous robbers in Zimbabwean history, including suspected gang leader — Musa Taj Abdul. That consent prompted police to arrest him.

The Herald has it on good authority that the CID Homicide section has since filed a complaint against Chesa following the release of Mutenda.

Police sources said the complaint was filed through the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) who are now handling the case. Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, sources said Chesa was likely to arrested once investigations have been completed. He is likely to face charges of criminal abuse of office for consenting to bail for Mutenda.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.

Mutenda, who was released after being granted $5 000 bail on December 8, failed to appear in court on December 17 and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Mutenda is facing several counts of armed robberies and is supposed to stand trial on February 17 next year.

On January 21 next year, Mutenda is supposed to be tried at Harare magistrates' court on other armed robbery charges. He is also expected to appear in court on December 30 for routine remand on similar charges with Musa Taj Abdul, Musafare and Godfrey Mupanhanga, Spicer Takawira, Marasha, Benjamin Chitunhu and Conwell Kasambarare.

Mutenda was initially denied bail when he applied at the High Court on October 20 this year.

The State led by Mr Chesa opposed the application, arguing that they had a very strong case against him. Mr Chesa also told the court that Mutenda had led to recoveries of some of the stolen items and that there was CCTV footage showing him at a crime scene.

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi dismissed Mutenda's bail application on grounds that he was likely to abscond and that he was facing serious charges.

Barely a month after his bail application was dismissed at the High Court, Mutenda engaged a different lawyer and approached the same court and went before a different judge.

New lawyer Mrs Concilia Maheya made a fresh bail application on December 8 citing changed circumstances. Mr Chesa responded to the fresh bail application on the same day by consenting.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

2 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

2 hrs ago | 1267 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Decision on schools out today

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

13 hrs ago | 4050 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

15 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 2166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days