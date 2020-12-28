Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

News / Local

by Blessings Chidakwa

Law officer Mr Douglas Chesa, who consented to bail for suspected armed robber Douglas Mutenda on December 8, is now under probe after detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a complaint against him.Mutenda, who then skipped bail after his release and had been on the run, appeared in court on Saturday following his arrest in Mhondoro on Christmas eve.Another prosecutor, Tapiwa Kasema, recently consented to the granting of bail to four members of a gang suspected to be the most dangerous robbers in Zimbabwean history, including suspected gang leader — Musa Taj Abdul. That consent prompted police to arrest him.The Herald has it on good authority that the CID Homicide section has since filed a complaint against Chesa following the release of Mutenda.Police sources said the complaint was filed through the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) who are now handling the case. Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, sources said Chesa was likely to arrested once investigations have been completed. He is likely to face charges of criminal abuse of office for consenting to bail for Mutenda.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.Mutenda, who was released after being granted $5 000 bail on December 8, failed to appear in court on December 17 and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Mutenda is facing several counts of armed robberies and is supposed to stand trial on February 17 next year.On January 21 next year, Mutenda is supposed to be tried at Harare magistrates' court on other armed robbery charges. He is also expected to appear in court on December 30 for routine remand on similar charges with Musa Taj Abdul, Musafare and Godfrey Mupanhanga, Spicer Takawira, Marasha, Benjamin Chitunhu and Conwell Kasambarare.Mutenda was initially denied bail when he applied at the High Court on October 20 this year.The State led by Mr Chesa opposed the application, arguing that they had a very strong case against him. Mr Chesa also told the court that Mutenda had led to recoveries of some of the stolen items and that there was CCTV footage showing him at a crime scene.High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi dismissed Mutenda's bail application on grounds that he was likely to abscond and that he was facing serious charges.Barely a month after his bail application was dismissed at the High Court, Mutenda engaged a different lawyer and approached the same court and went before a different judge.New lawyer Mrs Concilia Maheya made a fresh bail application on December 8 citing changed circumstances. Mr Chesa responded to the fresh bail application on the same day by consenting.