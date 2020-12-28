Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ABOUT 8 800 people were cleared at the Beitbridge Border Post over the past week resulted in the untangling of a traffic jam which claimed about 15 lives amid solemn promises from

the immigration department that in January there will not be a repeat of the chaos.

Assistant regional immigration officer Nqobile Ncube, in an interview, said they had learnt valuable lessons from the experience which hogged the limelight for close to a week.

"We have taken lessons from what was transpiring. We have learnt a number of things that we will be wary of as the return traffic comes in January.

"We have no fear of facing the same challenges because the stakeholder forums both in Zimbabwe and South Africa have been communicating, holding meetings and exchanging notes," Ncube said.

He also confirmed that the situation was back to normal with very little challenges.

"We hit our highest movement on the 25th of December after South Africa had untangled the traffic jungle. We cleared almost 8 800 people which was the highest this year in December."

Ncube, however, said normally in December they achieved an average of 18 000 per day.

"The figures are depressed I think because of COVID-19 and challenges that arose with it, but we did our level best. We were able to absorb the traffic in about 36 hours," he said.

On the queue of trucks that has been causing headaches for the past two weeks, Ncube said they had reduced it significantly.

"You will recall that it was a total 25km, but I am happy to report that as of today (Tuesday) we are down to 2km and we have got an agreement with our counterparts to ensure that the truck queues that are south bound are eliminated before December 31."

He said come January 1 the reverse would prevail.

"The public and private motorists then will be travelling to South Africa and we tend to have long queues. But we are putting in place mechanisms to ensure we do not have a repeat of what happened on Christmas day. We are engaging traffic authorities, local authorities and stakeholders," he said

The chaos at the border had caused a huge public outcry and at the peak of the crisis the International Cross-Border Traders' Association blamed the Zimbabwean government for failure to completely reopen the country's borders to allow its citizens to return during the festive season.

But at the time Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said truck drivers were to blame for the congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Motsoaledi said most truck drivers did not have the documentation required to cross the border and were, therefore, blocking travellers with relevant documentation.

"If you go to Beitbridge now, our people are idling there at the border because the theatre of war is not at the border with customs or Home Affairs, it's on the road where the truckers have blocked while they don't have documents to pass through. Take them back to Musina, let the truck drivers do administration. They are in the holding areas. Then they will leave the road free. Then all the other pedestrians will not find the congestion. If the truck drivers were playing the game by the rules, we wouldn't be having this congestion that is there."

Meanwhile a member of the Executive Council Health for Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba announced on Tuesday that 28 employees of Musina Quick Spar had tested positive for COVID-19.

Most Zimbabweans are regular customers on a daily basis.

"Numbers continue to rise, stay home, visit shops and malls if you don't have a choice. Continue to wear your mask, don't buy in a store where there is no sanitiser. Every teller must sanitise you before helping you," warned Ramathuba.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

2 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Decision on schools out today

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

13 hrs ago | 4050 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

15 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 2166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days