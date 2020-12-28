Latest News Editor's Choice


Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Mutare district co-ordination committee (DCC) rerun of chairmanship elections were finally concluded with Binali Yard being declared the winner in an election that had a low turnout held on Monday.

Yard defeated Clever Muparutsa who is popularly known as the "Black Cat".

A snap survey carried out by NewsDay revealed that few voters turned up at key polling stations.

Although the results are yet to be officially announced Yard reportedly got 1 161 while Muparutsa got 901.

Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera and the party's provincial chairman Mike Madiro did not pick their phones when contacted for comment.

Two candidates Cecilia Gambe and Ivan Mbengo who participated in the first round pulled out of the race in support of Yard.

The first round was marred by allegations of vote rigging with some voters allegedly voting more than once while some ballot papers were found in bins.

In his celebratory speech yesterday in NewsDay's possession Yard pledged unity.

He thanked Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba for playing an unifying role while also saluting Zanu-PF national youth member Getrude Mutandi.

Yard said his immediate mission was to engage all stakeholders and campaign for businessman Esau Mupfumi to win the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency.

"I can confirm winning the election, (but) the election is over, this was an in-house thing and people have spoken, it was a free and fair election," he said

"We should now be seen working together with Muparutsa. I am going to engage him and his supporters and improve our party ahead of the 2023 elections," he said

"I want to thank Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba for being a motherly figure, she made sure that there was unity and everyone had the right to speak through elections," he said

"My immediate call is to support my brother Esau Mupfumi for the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency, he has grassroots support, he has done a lot in the constituency," he said

Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency currently does not have an MP after Prosper Mutseyami was recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Source - newsday

