Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

by Nigel
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwean football fraternity expressed shock and sadness at the death of former Highlanders and Warriors midfielder Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma.

Choruma died at a hospital in Thembisa, South Africa yesterday morning following a short illness.

Mourners are gathered at Number Y7 Mzilikazi township in Bulawayo.

Although details were sketchy yesterday, close associates, some of whom were with him over the last few days, said Choruma (42) had complained of stomach pains.

Condolence messages started filtering in early yesterday morning for the former player who also had stints at Bloemfontein Celtic in South, Dynamos and Air Zimbabwe Jets.

His former club, Highlanders, where he spent most of his football-playing life, posted on their official Facebook page: "Rest in peace Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma. You may be gone, but the memories are engraved in the hearts of many. They shall be cherished forever. Go well Richo," Bosso wrote.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) also added their voice as they paid homage to the family and friends of Choruma.

"We are extremely saddened to learn that former Highlanders and Zimbabwe midfielder Richard Choruma has passed away. All our thoughts are with his family, friends and former teammates at this time," FUZ said.

Highlanders striker Mkhokheli Dube, who returned to the Bulawayo giants after 20 years, also expressed his condolences.

"Gone too soon my brother. You will be missed Richo. I am devastated by your loss. Condolences and prayers to the Choruma family," Dube said.

Former Dynamos captain Justice Majabvi said: "I am gutted. Richard "Dabuka Express" Choruma. Why bro? May your soul rest in peace."

Choruma did his secondary education at Milton High School and played for Zimbabwe Saints and Phinda Mzala before joining the Bulawayo giants and playing in South Africa for Bloemfontein Celtic.

At Highlanders he played alongside Johannes Ngodzo, Tapuwa Kapini, Bekithemba Ndlovu, Gift Lunga Junior, the late Charles Chilufya, Eddie Dube, Eddie Nyika, Sauso Phiri and Thabani Masawi among others.

He won league titles as well as knockout competitions at Bosso.

Source - newsday

