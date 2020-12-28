Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE municipality has been hit by mass resignations of key staff amid allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office.

It is understood that despite having been swept under the carpet over the years, several cases of fraud, abuse of office, improper allocation of stands, cash shortfalls among others are beginning to surface.

This is against poor service delivery that has seen the local authority failing to maintain roads in residential areas.

Sewer bursts are a daily occurrence while the Environmental Management Agency has turned a blind eye to burst sewage pipes and uncollected garbage.

At least six officials resigned this year, among them housing officer Nicholas Muleya, who had an architectural concern and Oliver Sijiye, the municipality's town planner who had a company that moulds bricks. Marvin Ramakgapola, from the Treasury Department left in a huff after failing to account for fuel drawn for personal use from a municipality account.

Although this was a theft case, the municipality chose to hold a disciplinary hearing. Another accounts clerk left in a huff as investigations into missing funds were launched.

An assistant executive left to join her spouse in South Africa.

Town Clerk Loud Ramakgapola yesterday said those who resigned had done so for personal reasons and he was not aware that they fled possible criminal prosecution.

"Well their reasons are always personal. I may not be privy to that as some things could have happened before my time," he said.

He joined Beitbridge municipality in 2014.

Asked about improper allocation of land and stands Ramakgapola said this might have happened before he joined the local authority.

Several businessmen and individuals in Beitbridge have complained that the local authority lacked transparency in its stand allocation with only a few individuals getting them.

Council officials have been known to allocate themselves prime commercial stands for speculative purposes against standing rules.

"There are commercial stands at HaMbedzi that some top officials sold exorbitantly to private buyers after holding on to same for many years. "Resolutions as to how these stands were allocated are not available.

"Potential investors have been denied land despite being asked to submit lengthy project proposals which are ignored. They do not even communicate," one businessman said.

"Prime land that could have been allocated to investors with capacity was taken by municipality staff," said a source within the local authority.

Residents also questioned the relationship between some land developers and council staff who did not terminate their contracts despite them failing to deliver.

"The developers charge for land in foreign currency but remit the local currency to the local authority.

"There are many people who are yet to build despite having fully paid for their stands which are not serviced.

"The local authority is allowing developers to rob people.

"It's fraud and it involves some officers," said one resident.

Clients of land developers in Beitbridge, Alpha Housing, Forit, Mornef, SDP, Kingdom Light and Hawk Flight are complaining of poor service but the municipality has not intervened.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

3 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

3 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

3 hrs ago | 1588 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Decision on schools out today

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

14 hrs ago | 4091 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

16 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

16 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

16 hrs ago | 4857 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 2202 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days