EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has confirmed one of its senior officials voted in the MDC-T chaotic weekend extraordinary congress held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The EFF Zimbabwe Tuesday claimed its national chairperson, Shelton Chiyangwa actually moved a motion confirming MDC-T's secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora as the party's president.

The chaotic election later saw other presidential candidates walking out in protest over alleged rigging by Mwonzora who controversially won the elections.

Mwonzora polled 883 votes followed by former acting party leader Thokozani Khupe who polled 118 votes while Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi got 14 and nine each respectively during the discredited poll.

"Our member participated at the MDC-T congress and even moved a motion for Mwonzora's confirmation as the MDC -T president," EFF Zimbabwe outgoing president Innocent Ndibali told NewZimbabwe.com.

"We are not even aware of his resignation as a member of the EFF Zimbabwe, yet he voted and even went on to move a motion to validate the outcome of the MDC-T congress."

Ndibali said at one time Chiyangwa wrote a letter to him suggesting that self-exiled former Zanu-PF stalwart Saviour Kasukuwere should take over from him as president.

Chiyangwa reportedly joined the EFF Zimbabwe on 23 June 2019.

"At one time Chiyangwa was lobbying for Kasukuwere to take over from me. I refused," said the firebrand politician.

He said at one time he facilitated a meeting between Chiyangwa and South African opposition Economic Freedom from leader Julius Malema.

"All the pictures he is seen with Julius Malema it was me because I had mandated him as our national chair to represent me and EFF Zimbabwe,"

EFF Zimbabwe claims seem to give credence to the allegations that bogus voters were smuggled from Manicaland, Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces to vote for Mwonzora in the election whose outcome has been out rightly rejected by other the participating candidates.

The congress was meant to elect a new leader to represent the late Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

Efforts to get a comment from Chiyangwa were fruitless.

Source - newzimbabwe

