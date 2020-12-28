Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The usual band of political analysts say the deepening rifts in the country's opposition will once again gift the ruling Zanu-PF an easy victory in the 2023 national elections.

The analysts also say that neither the MDC's new leader Douglas Mwonzora nor his predecessor Thokozani Khupe could change the main opposition party's fortunes ahead of 2023.

Political professor Stephen Chan said that the opposition is splintering in a way that is both comic and tragic and this means that Zanu-PF will dominate in 2023.

Senior consultant at the International Crisis Group Piers Pigou warned that worsening fissures in the MDC would benefit President Mnangagwa as the general public will not see a viable and valuable alternative. No new insights are provided in the article.


Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

3 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

3 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

3 hrs ago | 1589 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Border officials granted bail

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Decision on schools out today

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

14 hrs ago | 4091 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 758 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

16 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

16 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

16 hrs ago | 4857 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 2203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days