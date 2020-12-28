'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The usual band of political analysts say the deepening rifts in the country's opposition will once again gift the ruling Zanu-PF an easy victory in the 2023 national elections.The analysts also say that neither the MDC's new leader Douglas Mwonzora nor his predecessor Thokozani Khupe could change the main opposition party's fortunes ahead of 2023.Political professor Stephen Chan said that the opposition is splintering in a way that is both comic and tragic and this means that Zanu-PF will dominate in 2023.Senior consultant at the International Crisis Group Piers Pigou warned that worsening fissures in the MDC would benefit President Mnangagwa as the general public will not see a viable and valuable alternative. No new insights are provided in the article.