Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Teachers' unions have called on the government to review the schools reopening date to prevent a second Covid-19 wave from spreading. Schools are expected to open on January 4 next year.Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the reopening of schools amid shortages of personal protective equipment jeopardises the lives of teachers and pupils.The same sentiments were echoed by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe. However Primary and Secondary Education ministry director of communication Taungana Ndoro said the ministry had never stopped addressing the issue of PPE and sanitization in schools as he remained adamant that schools would open on January 4.