Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF acting spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa, yesterday said while they had no business in the way the opposition was run, they were keen to establish Mr Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions, which have caused untold suffering to ordinary citizens after the MDC-T called for the imposition of the embargo.

Chinamasa said this yesterday at the party headquarters while fielding questions from journalists during a post-Central Committee media briefing.

"We have an opposition that asked for sanctions, an opposition which has been co-habiting with countries that seek to undermine our development trajectory.

"I would want a categoric statement from Mwonzora on sanctions to say he was mistaken and he must apologise to the Zimbabwean people for causing pain, something that has affected our development," said Chinamasa.

He said they were happy that former acting MDC-T leader Dr Khupe had denounced sanctions during the time she led the opposition outfit.

Asked to comment on the just-ended chaotic MDC-T extraordinary congress, Chinamasa said the opposition had violent tendencies and were fond of refusing to accept defeat as what obtained during their congress. Mr Mwonzora said he was prepared to work with all political parties to achieve unity of purpose.

"We want to unite this party, we want tolerance, we appeal for patience, we want to rebuild this movement. What we demand from Zanu-PF is what they would have demanded from us when we get into power. It is clear that Zimbabwe needs a shared national vision," said Mr Mwonzora.

Source - the herald

