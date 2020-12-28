Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO-based hip-hop star, Asaph, has been shortlisted for the prestigious MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People's Choice category.The talented youngster has been shortlisted alongside some of the country's best in Gemma Griffiths, Winky D and Shasha.The excited rapper, who is the only hip-hop artiste from those selected, has appealed for votes."This is a big achievement to be on the same list with these big names. Besides just being acknowledged on this platform alone is a big deal. I am looking for votes from people and fans and encourage everyone to support me," he said.The Mambo hitmaker, who is also a multi-award winner, has been rocking the MTV Base channel with his video Like So.The selected artistes will have to battle it out by canvassing for votes for the People's Choice Award at the Mamas.Voting for the shortlisted candidates closes on January 9.The awards will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130) on February 20, 2021. The event will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda.MTV Base is a British pay television music channel from ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia that focuses primarily on hip-hop, R&B, grime, garage, reggae, funk, soul and dance music.There are three different feeds of MTV Base Africa, with one catering for the South African audience, one for West Africa and another for the rest of Africa.