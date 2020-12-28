Latest News Editor's Choice


Drowning cases rise

by Ken Mufuka
21 secs ago | Views
Cases of people drowning while crossing flooded rivers increased during the festive season, with the police pleading for caution when crossing rivers.

Officer commanding Hurungwe district Chief superintendent Helena Mahonde said it was disheartening that lives were being lost unnecessarily.

"As police, we have recorded several cases of drowning during the past week. We are deeply concerned that people are not putting value to human life when they can easily avoid it, especially the grown-ups," Mahonde said.

"For example, one person drowned at Chehamba Bridge in Gache Kache on Christmas eve as he tried to cross a flooded bridge. it could have been avoided if they decided to sleep over on the other side of the river," she said.

Source - the standard

