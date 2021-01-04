Latest News Editor's Choice


Simba SC not invincible, says Mapeza

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021
A BUOYANT FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza on Saturday told Tanzanian media soon after touching down that Simba SC were not an invincible outfit.

Pure Platinum Play take on Simba SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday in a first round second-leg Total Caf Champions league encounter with a slight advantage following a 1-0 win in the first-leg played at the National Sports Stadium last month.

Perfect Chikwende scored the solitary goal in the 17th minute.

The young striker has been a subject of talk lately after being approached by the Tanzanian outfit through former Dynamos and Warriors midfielder Justice Majabvi.

Chikwende though, refused to join the Tanzanians and said he was happy at the Zvishavane-based side.

"Remember they drew here against UD Songo and went out of the tournament so we can get a result as well. It doesn't mean they are not beatable; if UD Songo can come here and get a result what can stop us? In football anything is possible, there is no team that is not beatable, Barcelona is beatable, Manchester City is beatable, all the top clubs in the world are beatable, so it's football at the end of the day," said Mapeza.

He refused to reveal his strategy when asked if he will defend his 1-0 lead or go flat out into attack.

"No I cannot talk about that. I cannot talk about coming here to defend or to attack, we came here to play football, that is it," said the three-time championship winning coach.

Mapeza took a squad of 23 players, including former Simba SC player Elias Maguri.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will qualify for the lucrative group stage whose draw will be conducted on January 17, with matches getting underway on February 12.

FC Platinum squad

Petros Mhari, Rahman Kutsanzira, Nomore Chinyerere, Perfect Chikwende, Rainsome Pavari, Donald Dzvinyai, Kelvin Madzongwe, Raphael Muduviwa, Tawana Chikore, Future Sibanda, Denzel Khumalo, William Stima, Gift Bello, Francis Tizayi, Elie Ilunga, Gift Mbweti, Elias Maguri, Silas Songani, Kelvin Mangiza, Lawrence Mhlanga, Ralph Kawondera, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Evidence Tendayi

