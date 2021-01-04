Zimbabwean man languishes in Bots remand prison for bedding minor

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN man is languishing in a Botswana remand prison following his arrest for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old schoolgirl.Lovemore Chivaka (22) is said to have bedded the juvenile in Semotswane village on an unknown date between October and December 4 last year.Tonota Police Station commander Oteng Ngada revealed that the child's parents reported the matter after their daughter returned home late from church."When the parents interviewed the girl, they found out that she was in a relationship with the suspect and they reported the matter to the police. That is when the suspect was arrested," Ngada said.He pleaded with men "to respect the rights" of children.Chivaka appeared at Francistown Magistrate Court charged with the girl's defilement.The court denied him bail saying he was an illegal immigrant and a flight risk. He was remanded in custody to February 8.This was after prosecutor Kenneth Edward told the court that investigations were at the initial stage.He said they were yet to record statements from witnesses and exhibits taken from the complainant were yet to be taken for forensic analysis."The accused is an illegal immigrant without a permanent place of abode," he said.