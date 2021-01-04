SA's clueless minister concerned about corruption on Zimbabwe side of Beitbridge border

News / Local

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has expressed concern about "corruption on the Zimbabwe side of the Beitbridge Border Post" regarding the issuing of COVID 19 certificates. Motsoaledi is in Limpopo observing operations at the Beitbridge Border Post.He has also observed a roadblock close to the border.More than 500 foreign nationals have been arrested so far this weekend, while others have been deported back to their countries of origin for failing to produce COVID-19 certificates and trying to enter the country illegally.Motsoaledi says corruption from the Zimbabwean side makes it difficult to deal with illegal immigrants."We are worried. We have said this before that we heard rumours that there are people who will come with fraudulent certificates and we have found them and we are returning them. We are arresting people with no documents; either COVID-19 or passport. Even yesterday, they arrested 500; that's happening every day from what I told you. They showed me a video where Zimbabwean soldiers and police were helping people to come I asked 'what's that?'"Operations to be stepped upMotsoaledi says from Monday, operations will be stepped up along the border with Zimbabwe to stem illegal crossings into South Africa.He says the army will patrol the rivers and a helicopter and drones will be used to monitor the border."Tomorrow the army is getting a helicopter, SARS has provided rubber dinghies for them which are moving in the water up and down and chasing those who are trying to cross with dinghies. We have heard that there is a business here selling rubber dinghies which are used illegally for R3000. I'm going to visit that business when I leave here if its pen today but they told me about it. The border management authority is being enacted the acting commissioner has just started work on new year's day. Tomorrow the army gets their helicopter and we will also be using drones around the border."