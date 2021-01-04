News / Local
Zimbabweans without permits blocked from crossing into South Africa
04 Jan 2021
Zimbabwean border authorities at Beitbridge have told thousands of Zimbabweans returning to South Africa after holidays that only those with permits or SA citizens will be allowed through.
South Africa made no such directive.
Anger rising, vehicle queue now stretches several kilometres.
