South Africans nabbed for violating Zimbabwe immigration laws

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO South African nationals were arrested at Forbes Border Post in Mutare on New Year's eve for trying to smuggle 15 illegal Malawian immigrants out of Zimbabwe.Edward Mojafefa (41) and Isaac Lekgobane Mahlatji (40) from the neighbouring country appeared before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhinji yesterday for contravening the Immigration Act.Their bail appeal will be heard today.It is the State's case that on December 31, 2020 at around 5pm, an immigration officer Tinashe Makotore stationed at Forbes Border Post was at the exit point when the accused who were driving a South African-registered bus carrying 15 Malawian nationals arrived at the border post.The accused presented themselves to Makotore and produced their own travelling documents.Upon interview and examination, Makotore established that the accused were assisting the 15 Malawian nationals who had no valid travelling documents to exit the country en-route to Malawi.Makotore immediately handed them over to the police.