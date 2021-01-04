Zesa introduces US$ payment system

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of Zesa (Pvt) Ltd has introduced a system that will see all post-paid customers settle their bills in foreign currency at the prevailing exchange rate.The system allows prepaid customers to purchase electricity tokens in foreign currency at the ZETDC banking halls countrywide.In a statement, ZETDC said: "The ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that it is continuously reviewing its processes and procedures in an effort to bring convenience to customers."The power utility has introduced a system where all post-paid customers can now settle their bills in foreign currency at the prevailing exchange rate."The system also allows prepaid customers to purchase electricity tokens in foreign currency in ZETDC banking halls countrywide, hence availing more transaction options to its valued customers."Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube yesterday embraced the move by ZETDC saying foreign currency was the mostly used alternative means of payment in the country."Although I have not heard of this new system by the ZETDC, I see no reason why ZETDC must be exempted from making use of this procedure because the country as a whole is already making use of foreign currency in most cases."It is only fair that they too be allowed the pleasure," said Dube.Dube said residents would not have a problem with the arrangement as long as it runs smoothly."As long as people are not compelled to use foreign currency only and it runs smoothly with our own currency, I see no problem in the newly introduced system by ZETDC."People are always using foreign currency to purchase fuel and also at supermarkets, so why not pay for their power?" asked Dube.Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said as long as ZETDC was using the prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe foreign currency auction exchange rate, residents would have no problem with the introduced system."People are in line with ZETDC because it has made it easier for those that receive their salary in foreign currency and those that have relatives abroad who send them foreign currency to pay their bills directly instead of changing the money first."People are being robbed out there as they seek to change foreign currency to local currency, hence because now they can pay using foreign currency the risks of robbery have been reduced," said Sibindi.Sibindi, however, raised concern over the use of foreign currency when employees' salaries were in Zimbabwe dollars."These companies, however, tend to be greedy sometimes."I mean if they are receiving payments in foreign currency they too must pay their workers in foreign currency."These companies want to receive foreign currency but giving it is another story," said Sibindi.