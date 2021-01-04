Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chaos ahead of lockdown

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 22:28hrs | Views
THERE was chaos at Beitbridge Border Post yesterday as thousands of Zimbabweans made last-minute attempts to cross into neighbouring South Africa.

In cities and towns, thousands of travellers flocked to their rural homes ahead of a level 4 30-day COVID-19-induced lockdown which starts today.

Those employed in towns and cities but were still enjoying their holidays in rural homes rushed back to the urban centres before the lockdown introduced by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the weekend became effective.

Zimbabwe goes into the hard lockdown starting today to contain the spiralling cases of COVID-19 that are threatening to overrun the health system. Under the lockdown, intercity travel is banned, while only providers of essential goods will be allowed movement in towns and cities.

The lockdown, which has seen the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew, ends after a month.

Yesterday, roads leading to the Beitbridge Border Post were congested with authorities clearing only those with the necessary documentation while undocumented travellers were being turned away.

Over three million Zimbabwe are said to have sought political and economic refuge in South Africa over the past two decades, with the majority of them said to have crossed illegally.

The number of people crossing into SA using illegal points had been increasing over the past few days, forcing the neighbouring country to deploy military helicopters to curb the illegal migration, according to the media in that country.

The South African Police Service has also been deployed along the border to stop thousands of Zimbabweans without proper documentation and those with fake COVID-19 clearance certificates from entering that country.

South African Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and officials from his ministry have been literally camped at the border post, to enforce the clamp down on illegal immigrants.

Motsoaledi has accused members of both the Zimbabwe National Army and Zimbabwe Republic Police of corruptly allowing undocumented travellers into South Africa.

In Harare and other cities, there was congestion in CBDs with residents making last-minute grocery stockups while Mbare Musika bus terminus was a hive of activity as poeple sought transport to their rural homes.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana attributed the chaos to last-minute "preparations for the full level four lockdown".

"All roads leading in and out Harare CBD are highly congested. Is it last-minute shopping or business in town preparing for full level 4 lockdown from tomorrow?" he asked rhetorically.

Health experts warned that the mass urban-rural migration could further spread the highly contagious disease.

Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said the temporary migration of people from affected areas was risky for the vulnerable in the villages.

"We have seen an unusual rush of people from urban areas that have a high prevalence of COVID-19 fleeing to less affected rural areas and carrying the virus with them," Rusike said.

"Unfortunately, this is where more elderly people live and where health services may be even more remote."

"Policy and political choices are needed to save lives, avoid overwhelming the rural health systems and to not destroy the household and the national economy in the process of doing so," Rusike added.

He said the government should use the lockdown to introduce effective public health measures and build decentralised capacities to expand testing and contact tracing.

Observers said the government had been found wanting in that regard and the situation was likely to overwhelm the country's already collapsed health system.

Under the new measures, only essential service providers would be allowed to operate. Zimbabwe, like most southern African countries, has been under a number of lockdown levels since March last year, and the restrictions have negatively affected the economy and led to job losses.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2598 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days