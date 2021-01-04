Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman (65) killed in fight

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 23:02hrs | Views
A Harare man allegedly smashed a 65-year-old woman with a brick on the head several times, resulting in her death after she tried to restrain him from assaulting his girlfriend.

Nicholas Matarirano (27) of Stoneridge Park, allegedly struck Joyce Garikai on the head after she tried to restrain him from attacking his lover, Kundai Kanupula, following a misunderstanding. Matarirano appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court facing a murder charge.

He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka, who remanded him in custody to January 14. He was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecuting, Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe said on December 28 at around 2am, Matarirano was at Taisekwa Shops in Stoneridge with his lover, Kanupula.

The two allegedly had a misunderstanding that saw Matarirano assaulting Kanupula. The 65-year-old woman intervened and tried to restrain Matarirano.

In anger, Matarirano allegedly picked up a brick and struck the senior citizen on the head several times leaving her with deep wounds.

The woman was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Matarirano was is scheduled to return to court on January 14 for his routine remand.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Massacre in Dar

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

5 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

5 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

5 hrs ago | 996 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bosso nominations now open

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

11 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

14 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2620 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

14 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

14 hrs ago | 1883 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

14 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

14 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

14 hrs ago | 472 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

14 hrs ago | 313 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 658 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1035 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days