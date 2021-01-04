Latest News Editor's Choice


Ministry of Industry & Commerce to issue exemption letters

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 23:02hrs | Views
POLICE yesterday said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is now solely responsible for issuance of travel exemption letters for essential service workers who will be working during the tightened Level Four lockdown period.

Government on Saturday imposed a 30-day strict national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the tightened lockdown measures came into effect on Saturday while others including closure of some commercial entities, start today.

According to the Government's regulations interprovincial or inter city travelling will be restricted to essential services and exempted commercial services such as mining, manufacturing and agriculture.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said cops have started enforcing the Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021, Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2021 (No. 9).

Asst Comm Nyathi said under the new measures, members of the public are expected to shop within a five-kilometre radius from their homes while essential services employees will be allowed to pass through checkpoints after producing exemption letters. He said essential service workers without Government exemption letters will not be allowed to pass through checkpoints.

In the past companies could issue exemption letters to their employees.

"Members of the public, entities and essential services sector such as food distribution and retailers, mining, communication and telecommunications, agriculture production, security companies and companies as pronounced by the Government and the media are advised that after consultations with Covid-19 Ministerial Task Force, movement and exemption letters will now be issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"There is no need for movement exemption letters for those going to buy or restock food stuffs or medication within five-kilometre radius from place of residence, unless there is no such establishment within the radius or the needed services is not available there, in which case one may obtain it from the nearest location to his or her home."

There was however, no clarification on how the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will provide the exemption letters. Asst Comm Nyathi said it was in the public's best interest to adhere to regulations and stay home as failure to do so will result in arrests.

"The public is therefore implored to take heed of the Government's Covid-19 national lockdown level four measures and restrictions and stay at home except movement to access food and medicines.

"Police will effect arrests on anyone who will be found in public places such as supermarkets, banks, pickup points and others without wearing or improperly putting on masks and not practicing social distancing," he said.

Source - chroncile

