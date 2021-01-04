Man killed in dispute over cap

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Lupane man allegedly beat his friend, who later died in hospital, following a dispute over a cap.Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Bhanda confirmed the incident which happened on Saturday."On 2 January 2021 at 1pm Moffat Moyo (37) and Thandazani Ngwenya were drinking beer at Sivalo business centre under Chief Mabikwa."A misunderstanding ensued between the two after Ngwenya alleged that Moyo had stolen his cap. Moyo left intending to go to his homestead but Ngwenya followed him armed with a knobkerrie and assaulted him several times on the head," said Insp Bhanda.She said Moyo escaped from Ngwenya and informed his brother Mr Phibeon Moyo who escorted him to St Luke's Hospital where he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital for further management."His condition deteriorated on 3 January and he died while on admission. The accused vanished after committing the offence and is still at large."As police we are concerned about these unnecessary killings which are on the increase. If people have disputes they should engage third parties who will assist them to come to a common understanding," said Insp Bhanda. The murder follows the killing of three people in Matabeleland South province during the Christmas period.The first case occurred in Tjehanga Village in Bulilima District under Chief Masendu where Putshu Moyo alias Mabutho/Kuzvinetsa whose age could not be obtained allegedly fatally stabbed Lizwe Mguni (26).The two neighbours had had a dispute on December 18 while drinking beer at a local shop at about 10pm. Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the second murder case was also in Bulilima District in Bambadzi area under Chief Madlambuzi where Finios Mlalazi (42) struck Nkululeko Makhaba (48) with a log on the head and he died on the spot.The two were earlier at Bambadzi Business Centre and had a dispute over an undisclosed issue.She said the third murder happened in Bhazha area of Matobo District on December 23 when a man axed his wife to death."Sidingulwazi Hlabangani (26) of Tungwane B Village under Chief Masuku struck his wife Sinini Maphosa (21) when a dispute over an unknown issue ensued," she said.