No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BINGA residents have gone for four months without running water despite paying $300 000 of the $1,5 million debt owed to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).Water supply was cut on September 23 last year without prior warning.Zinwa last year refused to restore water supplies to Binga Rural District Council until the local authority paid at least $300 000 of its $1,5 million debt.In an interview, Binga Residence Association secretary Phineas Muyamba said they raised the agreed $300 000 but water has not yet been reconnected."The situation is still at a standstill. In our last meeting, after the demonstration, people were urged to go and raise $300 000 so that water could be reconnected, which we did, but to our surprise, no water has been connected," said Muyamba."No water has been opened. When we went back to Zinwa, we were told that there was something that was supposed to be done between the council and Zinwa. From Zinwa we went to council only to be told that Zinwa was not responding to calls."Muyamba said council appeared to be reluctant to make a follow up."People are still fetching water from the river," said Muyamba.Binga RDC chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba referred all questions to Zinwa."You can talk to Zinwa and I am not aware of the outstanding balances that are required," Muzamba said.Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga confirmed that a payment of $300 000 was made around Christmas."The payment was made around Christmas, however, they are yet to present their payment plan on the liquidation of the outstanding amount which will facilitate the reconnection," she said.