Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN MDC Alliance legislator Settlement Chikwinya has hit out at the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government over a patently blind imposition of a national lockdown without close consideration of the country's unique circumstances.

In a blunt condemnation of the Harare administration's controversial handling of the Covid-19 crisis, the Kwekwe lawmaker also blasted Mnangagwa for taking a month-long annual leave at a time the country needed leadership from its myriad challenges.

"We are on our own," said Chikwinya in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Following the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the country, health minister and vice president Constantino Chiwenga weekend announced a list of lockdown measures set to run for 30 days.

They include a ban on informal businesses, a 6pm-6am national curfew, and ban on international travel by land transport. Hotels and air travel remain operational.

Chikwinya admits lockdowns were a recommended global tool used to contain the continued spread of Covid-19.

He however took a swipe at Zimbabwean authorities for a copy and paste job without pausing to consider the country's different circumstances.

Said the legislator, "The difference Zimbabwe has with other countries like South Africa is that our government acts without planning.

"As we speak, the lockdown measures have segregated the poor from the rich.

"The poor have been locked down with no food and no medication so they die of hunger and Covid-19."

Chikwinya said before imposing a lockdown, government should have made a plan to cushion the poor who live from hand to mouth daily through vending and other informal businesses.

"The rich with access to air travels, hotels and other luxuries have been allowed to continue mixing and mingling including travelling and spreading the disease," he said.

"More sadly is that President Mnangagwa is blind to the urgency of the matter.

"No President who cares for his people goes on leave in such a health crisis and leaves an acting President who does not even know how many people have died due to Covid so far.

"It's just pathetic and Zimbabweans must know that we are on our own."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days