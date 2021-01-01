Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A MUTOKO gold miner who was attacked by armed robbers at his homestead, losing a gun, gold, phones and cash in the process, has filed a complainant to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the delay in the hearing of the matter two years on.

Mathias Madzivanzira claims that he was attacked by armed robbers in 2018, resulting in five suspects being arrested in connection with the case.

In his letter to Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi dated January 4, 2021, Madzivanzira through his lawyer Blessing Zihanzu said the delays in putting the matter to trial were traumatising him.

"Please note that we have been instructions to register our client's complaint with your good office regarding the manner in which the said case is being handled," the letter read.

"Your officers are unjustifiably failing to provide a trial date for the matter in question since January 2019. It is now two years before the matter is finalised. There is no reasonable explanation proffered by your officers as to why they cannot secure a trial date for this matter to be finalised."

Madzivanzira added that he was leaving in fear after the robbery.

"The matter in question was being handled by a public prosecutor with reference number F08/19. The conduct of your officers has adversely affected our client's interest. He doesn't know what will happen to these dangerous criminals who tormented his family.

"These armed robbers tormented the complainant and his family for more than an hour. They are still living in fear especially when these criminals are easily released on bail at the High Court.

"These criminals will surely take advantage of the unexplained delays to secure their release through an application for refusal of further remand if no immediate action is taken," said Madzivanzira&#8217;s lawyers in a letter copied to police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

According to court papers, on December 22, 2018, at around 8pm, Madzivanzira and family arrived home in Ruwa from his mine in Mutoko. After entering the gate, about seven men approached him, produced a rifle and two pistols demanding gold and cash.

The accused ransacked his vehicle, took away two buttons of gold weighing 589,58g, US$1 517, seven cellphones  and a pistol.

"The accused also force-marched Madzivanzira and the family into the house and demanded more money and gold. They searched the house, but failed to get anything.

The robbers threatened to rape Madzivanzira's daughter demanding to be led to the cash vault.

The accused then destroyed the family's CCTV camera system, alarms and deflated tyres of vehicles in the yard before fleeing from the scene.

A report was made at Ruwa Police Station under CR 189/12/18.

On January 15, 2019, police detectives arrested some of the suspects, leading to the recovery of the pistol which Madzivanzira positively identified as his.

The arrested suspects were George Machanyangwa (37), Crispen Matiyenga (32), Valentine Mutasa (28), Solomon Nyamukondiwa (32) and Moydne Nyambuya (34). The value of stolen goods was pegged at US$37 109,36 and only the firearm was recovered.

Source - newsday

