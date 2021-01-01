Latest News Editor's Choice


Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

by Staff reporter
FIVE teenagers from Zimunya, Manicaland province, were last week brought before a Mutare magistrate on a charge of killing their friend over a girlfriend.

The teenagers were released into the custody of their parents after appearing before magistrate Nyasha Kuture.

The State alleged that sometime in November last year, the now-deceased, Rufaro Makono, who was a student at Gwese Secondary, was coming from school when he met a 14-year-old girl and proposed love to her.

He accampanied her until they reached Nyagumbe River in Mutukwa village, Chief Zimunya, and parted ways as he went home.

The now-deceased met the accused persons, who confronted him for dating the teenage girl and assaulting one of them.

In the ensuing scuffle, the accused hit Makono with a stone and he collapsed, but later managed to flee.

When he got home, he did not disclose the assault to his parents, but his condition deteriorated.

On November 27, Makono met a classmate and confided to him that he was assaulted by the accused persons and was heading to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare to seek medication.

Seven days later, Makono passed on at the hospital and was buried three days later.

After the burial, the deceased's family got information that their son had succumbed to assault injuries.

On December 11, the family caused Makono's remains to be exhumed and taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where post-mortem results confirmed cause of death as severe head trauma, leading to the teenagers' arrest.

