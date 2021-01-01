Latest News Editor's Choice


Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
ZIFA have confirmed another case of coronavirus in the Warriors camp, with a member of the technical team the latest to return a positive result for the virus.

Association spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday told NewsDay Sport that one official tested positive from a second round of tests done last week.

This development has put the Warriors preparations for next week's African Nations Championships (Chan) in disarray.

The tournament, reserved for players that ply their trade in their respective domestic leagues, kicks off on January 16 in Yaoundé with Zimbabwe taking on hosts Cameroon.

Training was halted last week after nine of the 23 players in the final squad plus five members of the technical team tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to camp from Christmas holidays.

Those that tested positive were quarantined.

Another round of tests was conducted last week on those who had tested negative in case they were still in the incubation period.

It is from those tests that another official tested positive.

Gwesela said the final tests would be done on Sunday before the team departs for the tournament three days later.

Zifa have put 10 players on standby in case more positive tests are recorded in the last round of tests.

The players that have been put on standby are Devon Chafa, Nqobizita Masuku, Tymon Mvula, Diro Nyenye, Frank Makarati, Ishmael Wadi, Tichaona Chipunza, Thomas Chideu, Phineas Bamusi and Jeansmith Mutudza.

This group will also get tested for coronavirus on Sunday and those that will test positive will certainly miss the flight to Cameroon.

Caf allowed Zifa to register all the 33 players, including those on standby, for the tournament.

Zimbabwe are in Group A which also has Cameroon Mali and Burkina Faso.

Warriors Chan squad
Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (CAPS Utd), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS Utd), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

dfielders: Richard Hachiro (CAPS Utd), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Gabriel Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS Utd), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Source - newsday

