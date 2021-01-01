Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Newly-appointed MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube yesterday said former party acting president Thokozani Khupe could not reject the post of vice-president offered her by Douglas Mwonzora, the new party leader.

Mwonzora was declared new party leader at a controversial extraordinary congress that was marred by violence.

Khupe rejected the outcome and vowed to challenge it at the courts.

Yesterday, Dube said the congress was done and dusted and there was no going back on the outcome.

"The congress is done and dusted. We also got an opinion from our respected lawyer Lovemore Madhuku and there is no going back on the outcome of the congress.

People have been offered positions and of course some are yet to announce their acceptance of the posts," Dube said.

"As for Madam Khupe, when we went to congress she was acting president and had been party VP as of the 2014 structures. So it was obvious that when she loses the presidency, she reverts to the vice-president position, that is what happened and she has to accept it," he

said, adding that some of the appointments were as a result of the ratification of the opposition party's national executive and national councils.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

9 mins ago | 12 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

11 mins ago | 9 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

16 mins ago | 12 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

21 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

22 mins ago | 7 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 44 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

22 mins ago | 22 Views

ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Massacre in Dar

15 hrs ago | 3092 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

15 hrs ago | 318 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

15 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

16 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

16 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

16 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

16 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bosso nominations now open

16 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

16 hrs ago | 80 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

16 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

17 hrs ago | 1581 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

17 hrs ago | 888 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

22 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

23 hrs ago | 3825 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days