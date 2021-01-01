Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Newly-appointed MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube yesterday said former party acting president Thokozani Khupe could not reject the post of vice-president offered her by Douglas Mwonzora, the new party leader.Mwonzora was declared new party leader at a controversial extraordinary congress that was marred by violence.Khupe rejected the outcome and vowed to challenge it at the courts.Yesterday, Dube said the congress was done and dusted and there was no going back on the outcome."The congress is done and dusted. We also got an opinion from our respected lawyer Lovemore Madhuku and there is no going back on the outcome of the congress.People have been offered positions and of course some are yet to announce their acceptance of the posts," Dube said."As for Madam Khupe, when we went to congress she was acting president and had been party VP as of the 2014 structures. So it was obvious that when she loses the presidency, she reverts to the vice-president position, that is what happened and she has to accept it," hesaid, adding that some of the appointments were as a result of the ratification of the opposition party's national executive and national councils.